Beavers bounced from playoffs; Redskins and Mercs in Final

The Carman Beavers 2018-19 South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League season came to an end last week when the Morden Redskins won 5-4 in Game 6 to close out the best-of-seven series and eliminating the Beavers 4-2 to advance to the SEMHL Championship Final.

The Beavers were down 3-0 to start the series after dropping three-straight to the Redskins. It looked like Carman was going to make a comeback and push a seventh and deciding game to be held in Carman but the Redskins managed to pull off a Game 6 win with less than five minutes to play in Game 6.

Carman led 4-1 after 20 minutes thanks to goals from Jake Dudar, Dustin Bruyere, Jesse Livingston, and Mark Owen, but Owen’s goal would be the Beavers’ final one of the night. The Redskins pushed back in the second scoring three unanswered goals to tie the game at 4 heading into the final frame. A late power play in the third period was the deciding factor as the Redskins found the back of the net with 4:30 left on the clock and the Beavers couldn’t tie the game with the empty net to force overtime.

Beavers goaltender Steve Christie had a busy night making 41 saves for the loss. Morden keeper Reed Peters stood tall with 39 saves and his fourth win of the series.

The Beavers finished the SEMHL Regular Season 14-5-1 in first place, taking the Bob Hamm Trophy for winning the top spot in the league. With the Bob Hamm Trophy, the Beavers were awarded a bye through the first round of the playoffs which gave them almost two weeks off before stepping up to the Redskins. Steve Christie was names Best Goaltender for his stellar play during the regular season, but his numbers fell in the first three games of the series with Morden.

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League Championship Final is between the Morden Redskins and the Warren Mercs. Game 1 of the series gets going Tuesday night in Warren. Morden hosts Game 2 Thursday night at 8 p.m.