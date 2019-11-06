Beavers 2-0 after big win over Winkler

The Carman Beavers picked up another big two points over the weekend to sit tied at the top of the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League standings with the Portage Islanders after demolishing the Winkler Flyers in the club’s home opener Saturday night at the Carman Dufferin Arena in Carman.

The Beavers jumped out to an early lead thanks to a goal from Mark Owen at 3:13 of the first period. Carman continued to put the pressure on throughout the first period, tacking on two more goals to make it 3-0 after 20. Braeden Beernaert and Geoff Maloney each tallied goals in the first as well.

The home team extended their lead to 4-0 thanks to another foal from Owen. He scored on the power play with Jake Dudar and Darren Bestland notching assists on the play. The Royals pushed back at the halfway point of the period when Marlin Froese and Phil Letkeman found the back of the net to make it 4-2 but Eric Klassen popped another one in for Carman making it 5-2 at the end of 40 minutes.

It was a Carman-sided third period as the Beavers never let up until the final buzzer. Owen completed his hat-trick just 20 seconds into the third period. That goal was followed by a Jake Dudar marker at 9:07 and a Darren Bestland goal at the 11-minute mark.

Steve Christie played all 60 minutes for the Beavers and made 28 saves for the victory. Winkler goaltenders Arnold Klippenstein and Travis Klassen split the night at nearly 30 minutes of play each. Klassen allowed 5 goals to Klippenstein’s 3.

Currently, the Beavers sit tied in first place with the Portage Islanders with a 2-0 record. Carman is back in SEMHL action Saturday when the boys make the trip to Altona to take on the Maroons. That game gets going at 8 p.m.

Other games this weekend included the Islanders beating Morden in Portage Friday night and the Mercs lost to Altona in Warren Saturday. Morden and Notre Dame played Wednesday night but the game ended after Valley Leader press time.