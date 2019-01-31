Letter to the Editor: Werbiski requests meetings with Bergen

Dear Editor,

My name is Ken Werbiski, and I was the Liberal candidate in the last federal election. During the last election, Candice Bergen did not attend any public forums in Portage-Lisgar, despite requests to do so. All the other candidates made time for our riding, but not our MP. As I was unable to engage our MP during the election, I have written letters to the editor of the Portage Daily Graphic to ask her questions on important policy issues.

On December 13th Candice Bergen wrote a long letter to the Daily Graphic accusing me of personally attacking her. This is not what I do. I believe I frame my questions respectfully and even try to use a little good-natured humour. In her letter, she called me a failed candidate who is both abusive and malicious. This seems to be the very definition of bullying, putting the focus on my character rather than on responding to my questions. It is interesting that the House Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada would take time from her busy schedule to attack a constituent, but not find any time to attend public forums.

In the last municipal election, every candidate in Portage la Prairie attended every public forum and answered every citizen question, even the ones that might make them uncomfortable. It was absolutely wonderful and I feel it was the gold standard by which we should judge fitness for public service.

Candice Bergen, will you commit to attending all public forums and debates in the upcoming Federal Election?

Ken Werbiski,

Portage-Lisgar Federal Liberal Association