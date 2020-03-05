Opinion: A view from the Leg with Minister Pedersen

The Legislature began the Spring Session this week and will continue to June 1/20.

The Budget will be introduced in March for the fiscal year 2020-2021. There will also be numerous pieces of legislation introduced for debate and passage by June 1/20. The Department of Agriculture and Resource Development keeps me busy.

The Department includes agriculture, mining and petroleum, forestry, fisheries, wildlife, Crown Lands, and water management. The focus of the Department is on natural resources and creating economic development with our natural resources. There are lots of good things happening in the Department including the expansion of food processing, E-licenses for fish and wildlife, successful auctions of Ag Crown lands and changes to the Crown Lands Act to allow family succession of leases.

The Conservation and GROW Trusts will enable our Watershed Districts and landowners to work together to enhance our water resources throughout the province. Manitoba is clean and green and these programs are a showcase for the federal and other provincial governments to use and recognize. With spring just around the corner, the Manitoba government is working with local municipalities on flood preparations. It is important to be ready for the worst-case scenario without wasting resources. Local municipalities have the expertise to prepare locally and working with other levels of Gov’t including the United States on a timely basis will ensure the best possible results.

At the time of writing this article, road and rail blockades are continuing and are having a severe impact on our economy. The Federal Gov’t needs to ensure people’s livelihoods are not put at risk and the rule of law is respected. Everyone has a voice but not a veto. On the local front, Manitoba 150 celebrations continue. Many of our local communities have plans in place this year to celebrate our 150 years as a province.

I urge everyone to participate and be proud of living in the best province, in the best country in the world. We have so much to be proud of and showcase to the world.

The phone number is 204-745-2203 and I can also be reached by email at midlandmla@outlook.com.

Blaine Pedersen

MLA Midland

Minister of Agriculture and Resource Development