Winnipeg man Manitoba’s third COVID-19 victim

A Winnipeg man in his 60s has died due to COVID-19, becoming the third death in the province since the outbreak began.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, reported the latest casualty stemming from the pandemic on Tuesday. The man had underlying health conditions and was in intensive care prior to his death, Roussin said.

Late last month, a woman in her 60s became the first to succumb to the virus. Last week, a man, 54-year-old Wade Kidd, became the province’s second death.

Roussin reiterated the need for every Manitoban to follow the public health orders instituted by the province.

“We know we’ve been requiring Manitobans to take significant precaution,” Roussin said. “The public health orders can be challenging for individuals. We know these are challenging times for businesses, individuals.

“But this is an important time. We are in a pandemic. These measures are here to save lives of Manitobans. And we are asking all Manitobans to do their part — and it’s a big part — all of us can make a difference to save lives, to flatten the curve.

Roussin announced 13 new cases, bringing the province’s total to 217. Twelve people remain in hospital, including six in intensive care.

Roussin reported four more recoveries, pushing the total to 21. The province now has 193 active cases.

The Cadham Provincial Laboratory completed 781 tests on Monday, bringing the province’s total to 14,280.

Roussin reminded folks ahead of the holiday weekend that now is not the time for large gatherings to celebrate Easter and Passover.

“Now is not the time for family gatherings,” he said. “We know the virus can be transmitted in such gatherings. Protect yourself, protect others, protect health-care workers.

“Stay home.”

The province is investigating a respiratory illness outbreak in a medical unit at Health Sciences Centre.

Lanette Siragusa, the province’s chief nursing officer, said eight staff and three patients who had symptoms have been tested and are now self-isolating. Another staff and one other patient who did not have symptoms are also in self-isolation.

The staff sent home are in isolation for 14 days, but could return if their COVID-19 tests return negative or if symptoms have been gone for 24 hours. Siragusa said none of the staff that were affected were working at the time they began to show symptoms.

Meanwhile, isolation units are up and running at St. Boniface Hospital, Grace Hospital and HSC.

Announced last week, these isolation units are for patients who are COVID-19 positive, require hospitalization, but do not require intensive care.

Siragusa said there are two patients each in the Grace and HSC and one in St. Boniface.

