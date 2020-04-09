Roussin warns Manitobans to ‘stay home’ as COVID-19 cases grow by three

The Manitoba Government has announced three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the confirmed number of cases to 224. Eleven people remain hospitalized, of those, five are in intensive care. The government listed 76 individuals as recovered, making 145 active cases. The virus has killed three people. The province conducted 551 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 15,259.

Despite Manitoba’s comparatively flat COVID-19 curve, Dr. Brent Roussin, chief medical officer for the province, said the upcoming holiday weekend is a critical time in the fight against the virus. His message? Stay home and maintain social distancing measures.

“Staying home does not mean going to your cottage,” he said during a press conference. “Staying home, does not mean going to faith-based organizations. Staying home, does not mean taking the entire family out. Leave your house only for essential activities and adhere to strict physical distancing strategies the entire time. Wash your hands.”

Roussin said despite the last few days with “relatively low new cases being reported … I do not want Manitobans to interpret this that our risk is now lowered,” he explained.

“It is too early to make these determinations. We need to continue with our efforts, [because] our efforts are likely showing some benefits. But now is not the time to lift them. We need to double our efforts to continue to keep this curve flat in Manitoba.”

The province is increasing its COVID-19 testing, prioritizing symptomatic first responders, police officers, and firefighters. Current testing parameters laid down by the government include any people who are symptomatic for respiratory illness who have travelled outside Manitoba in the last 14 days, as well as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, health-care workers, all patients admitted to hospital with respiratory symptoms, symptomatic lab workers who have may have handled COVID-19 samples, and individuals who live or work in the north or remote isolated communities.

Roussin expressed his concern over a Brandon tattoo shop that was found operating despite business closure orders. In response, health inspectors issued an emergency health order to the business.

“This was the first health order issued,” he said. “No fine has been assessed at this time.”

The Manitoba Government said the majority of businesses contacted by public health, “have complied with the order and have done their part to limit the spread of this virus.”

“We know that there are some businesses, some Manitobans, who have not gotten the message about how important this is,” said Roussin. “This is an example that these orders are in place, and they will be enforced. We need to get the message out to all Manitobans that everyone needs to do their part to limit the transmission of this virus. And if we need to issue orders, if we need to issue fines, then that will take place.”

The province is requiring all people returning to Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days, while monitoring symptoms, as required by the Federal Quarantine Act. Strict penalties are in place for contravention of the Act. The government reiterated the importance of cancelling all non-essential travel.

“We know that these orders, and all of our strategies in place, have been challenging to Manitobans,” said Roussin. “We also know that many Manitobans have been doing their part. And we can see from hints of these numbers that the difficult efforts are paying dividends to us. If we loosen up now we can start seeing the climb of our numbers and severe outcomes.”

Roussin explained that COVID-19 is in all health regions of Manitoba. Residents are urged to avoid making assumptions about the virus based on their location.

“You cannot assume this virus is someplace else — it’s everywhere in Manitoba right now.”