‘Heroes helping heroes’: Manitoba expands child-care for critical service workers

The province is expanding its efforts to match critical service families with child-care amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Manitoba.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced the change on Thursday, saying they are ensuring child care to those workers who absolutely need it during this time.

“Child-care centres and homes that are opening their doors to children and their families during this challenging time are truly heroes helping heroes,” Stefanson said.

As of Thursday, Stefanson 1,900 children of frontline workers have been matched to an available child-care space in the province.

Last week, the province issued a plea to shuttered child-care centres, asking them to re-open to help deal with the demand for service.

“We still need more child-care facilities and early childhood educators to answer the call during this difficult time, to be a part of our province-wide response to COVID-19,” Stefanson said.

Stefanson said the province has been able to accommodate over 90% of front-line health-care workers’ requests.

Home learning portal open

The Manitoba Government has created a web portal to enhance home learning resources for parents and caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

My Learning at Home / Mon Apprentissage Chez Moi, is a resource that will be continually updated for families and caregivers to support students who are studying at home during the COVID-19 crisis. The tool is considered a supplement to the work of teachers, who are continuing to work remotely with students across the province.

The kindergarten to grade 12 service goes live today, and is available in English and French. Materials for adult learners, and for early childhood years, will be updated regularly.

The portal can be found at www.edu.gov.mb.ca/k12/mylearning/index.html.

What are the supply levels?

The Manitoba Nurses Union is calling on the government to be “transparent” on the supply levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Yesterday, senior health officials appeared to confirm that Manitoba is running low on personal protective equipment for health care workers,” they said. “This includes not only N95 masks, which offer the best protection against airborne particles that may transmit COVID-19, but also basic supplies such as gloves and gowns.”

The nurses union said the confirmation is problematic because it suggests the province has insufficient supply stocks. “Over the past month, MNU has received countless reports from nurses on the frontlines about lack of access to even basic PPE.”

On March 26, Shared Health Chief Nursing Officer Lanette Siragusa said, “We do have an adequate supply for the next several months, but we are managing that inventory.”

Can you spare a tablet?

The Long Term & Continuing Care Association of Manitoba (LTCAM) is calling on residents with tablet computers and spare cash to help people caught in isolation due to COVID-19.

“With unprecedented visitor restrictions in place to keep our seniors safe, LTCAM hopes you will donate devices such as iPads – or tablets – anything that can be used to reach out and touch family and friends through real-time video chats,” they explained. “Think of the smiles if they could see their family … not just talk to them!”

Please see www.roadtocare.ca

Case Contact centre opens

The COVID-19 Case Contact Centre is now open says Lanette Siragusa, chief nurse at Shared Health.

“The centre is providing additional support for public health investigators who are doing contact tracing,” she said in a Manitoba Government press conference. “Much of this work involves doing daily follow-up calls with contacts of positive COVID-19 patients to see if they have developed any symptoms, or are having any challenges with self-isolating.”

Siragusa said the contact centre is freeing up public health officials to spend more time on investigations, which will become more challenging over time.

“The centre did a soft launch yesterday, and focused on contact tracing in the Prairie Mountain Health Region,” she explained. “And as of today, they’ve expanded to the rest of the province.”

Contact Health Links if you’re experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. 204-778-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257

Help is available

The Manitoba Government is reminding all residents that the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) team is still active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are reminding Manitobans to seek medical attention when it is required,” Lanette Siragusa, chief nurse at Shared Health said in a news conference on Thursday. “This also includes SANE, which is located at Health Science Centre Winnipeg.”

“Sadly we know that the number of domestic and sexual violence is not eliminated during a pandemic, and we want Manitobans to know that help remains available to them.”