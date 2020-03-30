COVID-19: ‘Nature is having its own way,’ says microbiology prof

Despite social distancing and isolation requirements brought on by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, virology expert Kevin Coombs, PhD, Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of Manitoba, says that nature is taking its course, and the number of people infected by the virus is far greater than numbers published by medical authorities like Johns Hopkins, which might be a good thing when it comes to large-scale immunity and the prevention of a second wave of COVID-19.

Coombs said that in order for social distancing to work, “people would actually have to be much better than they actually are.”

“It’s extremely unlikely that what Johns Hopkins and other places are calling numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases is really the number,” he explained. “The true number of people infected is much greater. I think there are a huge number of people who have already been exposed to it.”

Coombs explained that getting outside to exercise is a good thing, but people are not observing social distancing, which means the virus is spreading more than people realize.

“Let me put it this way, almost all other viruses, particularly those that are respiratory like COVID-19 and influenza, are going to be transmitted,” he said, noting it’s difficult to avoid touching surfaces and your face.

“This is a common theme. Most of us touch our faces on average of 20 times per hour. So the chances of touching something that is contaminated are higher than just taking advantage of social distancing. I don’t think it’s going to have that much impact actually.”

As of Monday, the Manitoba Government is clamping down on social distancing.

“Public gatherings are limited to 10 people at any indoor or outdoor place or premises effective 12:01 a.m. on March 30,” they said in an online statement.

Coombs explained that despite our efforts, COVID-19 is going to make its way through the population — and maybe already has.

“Nature is having its own way — there’s both good news and bad news,” he said. “The upshot of social distancing, and all of these other strategies that are being put in place, is to slow down the spread of COVID-19 enough that the health care system doesn’t get overwhelmed. I think we have to recognize that by the time this works its way through, like most other illnesses — influenza comes to mind — it’s going to work its way through the majority of the population.”

What’s going on now is just another type of disease that afflicts humans, said Coombs.

“And it just reinforces the message that over the eons of evolution, we’ve been exposed to one disease or another, and those of us who make it, have built up the immunity.”

Could the proliferation of hand sanitizing, and the use of other disinfectants, create a mutated strain of COVID-19?

“Effective hand sanitizers disrupt the viral envelope,” Coombs explained. “There isn’t any chance of them [viruses] mutating against things like 70% alcohol or soap, because those don’t give the virus a chance to mutate. It literally destroys the surface.”

Of particular interest to Canadians, and those living in northern climates, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that cold weather does not kill COVID-19.

“There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill COVID-19 or other diseases,” explained the WHO website. “The normal human body temperature remains around 36.5°C to 37°C, regardless of the external temperature or weather. The most effective way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands with alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water.”