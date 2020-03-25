COVID-19 infections jump to 35 in Manitoba with 14 more probable cases

Manitoba has its first major spike of COVID-19 cases, announcing 14 cases on Wednesday morning to bring their total to 35.

Health investigations continue to look into the travel history of these new cases.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said they do not appear to be community transmissions, they are likely from travel or from being in direct contact with someone who has the coronavirus. Community transmission would occur if they are unable to trace the source of the case.

“As we have been seeing numbers increase in other jurisdictions, we have been preparing to see numbers increase here in Manitoba,” said Roussin. “These increased numbers are what we have been preparing for and are not unexpected.”

Despite expecting an eventual jump in numbers, he was unable to say what caused the province to go from a slow trickle of positives to a 67% increase in one day. Roussin did say there may have been a bit of a backlog in the system at the lab that would have held up a few tests a couple of days, but it would not explain all of the tests.

Among the new cases is a Winnipeg girl under the age of 10 while one woman in her 60s from Winnipeg has been admitted to hospital in critical care. All but three of the new positive cases are from Winnipeg with two from the Southern Health Region and one from the Prairie Health Region.

This also marks the first time Manitoba has had a child test positive for the coronavirus.

“Children tend to be under-represented in the total case counts and tend to have milder illness,” said Roussin.

The province has completed more than 4,800 tests, including more than 352 on Tuesday.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory did find a workaround for the reagent shortage in-house and should be able to increase capacity for tests.

On Wednesday afternoon, Health Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen said the objective is to get the lab up to 500 tests a day.

When they are able to increase capacity there is a priority list in place for vulnerable communities including any symptomatic healthcare workers, regardless of travel, anybody symptomatic in a closed area like a long-term care facility and eventually any community individuals with symptoms.

“It depends on the capacity, how we expand that, how quickly we expand that,” said Roussin, who noted testing is just part of the system in place to monitor and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, they are only testing people who have symptoms and travel history or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Shared Health is currently working on a system that should be up and running in the next few days to ensure everyone tested is called back with either positive or negative results. Currently, positive calls have been prioritized while not all negative tests got calls back.

Health Links received 2,346 calls on Tuesdays as wait times dropped to 23 minutes. Early last week wait times were over two hours long with a slightly lower call volume.

Shared Health has taken a number of steps to reduce wait times, including quadrupling the staff answering calls and starting up an online screening app that in its first week had 276,000 page views.

As travel continues to be the main source of coronavirus here, Roussin continues to tell people to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning from any out of province travel. The federal government announced on Wednesday they would start enforcing quarantines for people who are returning to Canada on travel. While the province has the ability to issue fines under the Public Health Act for those not complying with isolation or other public health orders, to this point they have not.

Roussin added that 80% of people will recover at home with mild symptoms and said people should stay home when they are sick to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses and other illnesses.

“This is not a time for business as usual, this is a time to make changes in our day to day activities and look out for ourselves and our communities by strictly adhering to our social distancing strategies,” said Roussin.

