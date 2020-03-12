COVID-19 hits Manitoba, three cases identified

COVID-19 has arrived in Manitoba.

A Winnipeg woman in her 40s who recently travelled through the Phillipines is the province’s first presumptive case, Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced Thursday morning at a press conference assembled on short notice. By early evening, two additional presumptive cases were identified.

The province was made aware of the first positive test at Cadham Provincal Laboratory, with results being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for additional testing which will take about 24 hours, the province said.

“I can report that the individual is at home, in isolation and in stable condition. The patient was screened, asked about travel history, asked about contact with others, and the patient was immediately placed in isolation,” Friesen said.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, noted the positive test was expected and plans have long been in place to isolate the patient and trace the contacts she may have had.

He said the woman had been self-isolating since returning to Canada a few days ago, and presented mild symptoms upon arrival at a health care facility wearing a mask.

The second and third cases also involve Winnipeggers, both males in their 30s who appeared to have been exposed through recent travel.

In the initial case, early information indicates people on these specific flights on March 7 and March 8 may have been exposed: Phillipines Airlines flight PR 466 from Manila to Incheon, Korea (rows 48-54); Air Canada flight AC 0064 from Incheon to Vancouver International Airport (rows 30-36); and, Air Canada flight AC 8624 from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

Anyone on those flights is asked to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days since their last known contact or exposure.

The virus makes its official arrival in Manitoba a day after being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization and the NBA suspended its season. The NHL and many other bodies hosting large public gatherings followed suit today.

“I want to remind all Manitobans today that while COVID-19 is on the move and rapidly progressing, and of course today marks an important moment for Manitoba with our first suspected case. Nevertheless, Manitobans should know that the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and they will recover,” Friesen said.

Those at high risk of severe outcomes include those over the age of 65, and those who have underlying medical conditions and/or compromised immune systems.

The province has also ramped up testing of those presenting cold or flu-like symptoms. Earlier in the week, there were about 40 tests per day, with 403 completed as of Wednesday, when about 500 tests were done. Results are known in one to two days.

A pair of Winnipeg ACCESS centres — Winnipeg West and Fort Garry — have been set up to test symptomatic members of the public as directed by the Health Links line at 1-888-315-9257. They will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays and until 4 p.m. on the weekend.

Additional sites are expected to be operational by the end of the week, with plans to expand testing capacity in the rest of the province.

“Those individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 but who are not displaying symptoms should not visit health care sites unless it’s absolutely necessary,” said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health.

The province said instructions for most Manitobans remain the same as before the first presumptive case of COVID-19: wash your hands frequently, cough and sneeze into sleeves, and stay home when sick.

Roussin said they’re also asking the public to apply social distancing strategies in their day-to-day lives, which means not being within two metres of infected individuals for more than 10 minutes.

“We can stress that this does not include casual contact – passing by someone at the mall. It’s prolonged, close contact,” he said.

Healthy strategies

With the arrival of the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in Manitoba, the province is asking the public to implement social distancing strategies such as minimizing prolonged contact with others, avoiding greetings involving touching such as handshakes, and disinfecting frequently used surfaces.

Other suggestions include:

For travellers

– Returning international travellers should self-monitor while those returning from Italy, Iran or Hubei province should self-isolate, with both calling Health Links should symptoms develop

– Carefully review travel plans and pay close attention to Health Canada advisories

– If you do travel, make plans for possible self-isolation or quarantine, either while away or upon return

For employers

– Review continuity plans and ensure employees can stay home sick without needing a doctor’s note

– Consider ways employees can work from home

– Consider cancelling all non-essential work-related travel out of province

– Consider virtual meetings

For schools

– ensure sick staff and students stay home

– support those who are self-isolating so they don’t fall behind on studies

– reduce large-group, crowded activities

– increase desk distance between students

– consider virtual online classrooms

