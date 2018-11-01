Your yard could benefit from a lazy fall cleanup

People considering, or even procrastinating in, cleaning up their yards this fall now have more reason to leave their rake in the shed because according to the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC), fallen leaves have many benefits to the ecosystem in the backyard.

“Layers of leaves are an important habitat for many animals, such as toads, frogs and pollinators. They hibernate under the insulating layer of leaves,” says Dan Kraus, NCC’s Senior Conservation Biologist. “Many species of insects also need plants stalks or dead branches for hibernation. By completely cleaning up our gardens, we may be removing important wintering habitats for native wildlife that lives in our communities.”

The extra layer can also be good for the yard. As leaves break down, they also provide natural mulch, which helps build and fertilize the soil. He says people can also help migratory and resident birds survive winter by not cleaning up their gardens.

The not-for-profit land conservation group encourages property owners who haven’t bagged their leaves already should leave them on the ground to support backyard biodiversity. It can also save people time and energy from doing back-breaking yard work.

Kraus adds it’s a small act of nature conservation that can make a big difference for native pollinators, birds and other backyard wildlife.

“Fruits and seeds that remain on flowers and shrubs are a crucial food source that sustains many songbirds, such as goldfinches, jays and chickadees,” says Kraus. “Overwintering insects in our yards also provide an important food source for birds. Providing winter habitats for our native birds and insects is just as important as providing food and shelter during the spring and summer.”

