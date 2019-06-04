Wild West hits Miami

The Manitoba Mounted Shooting Association welcomed riders from across Manitoba, Saskatchewan and even the United States of America to Miami, Man., over the weekend for some ol’ time Wild West action.

“I was the Match Director for the event in Miami last week, I also participate in the contest as well,” said match director, Shawn Parsons. “We have three shoots in Manitoba, and they’re three-weekend double-shoots. Miami was first, we hit Selkirk in August and then we are south of Brandon in September. That way we have it spread across the province for people to come out and take part or watch.”

Shooters made the trip across the border from North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota, and Parsons has even been to a shoot in Tennessee. Parsons says it wasn’t the first time the group has been to Miami, and they expect to be back.

“It was our second year here in Miami and it’s a really great venue,” he said. “It’s a great location and a great group of people to work with. We’ll be back next year but it will be in July, just because of some scheduling issues, and we’re excited about it.”

Mounted shooters of all ages took part in the event, including wranglers – who are under 17 years of age. Three generations of shooters were out from the Miami Area as Jose McEwen and he children Ava and Joe, along with grandmother Herma, all took part in the event.

Parsons says it’s a real close-knit group and everyone is very supportive of all competitors, even direct competition.

“We’re in Breckenridge, Minnesota, next weekend, and there is an event in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, the following weekend, the circuit goes every weekend so it’s a serious lifestyle.”

The Manitoba Mounted Shooting Association’s next event is in Selkirk.