Wild and wet time at Roland's Firemen's Picnic

Raising funds and showing the public what they do were the reasons behind the annual Roland Firemen’s Picnic held June 21.

Roland Fire Chief Donald Roy said it’s traditionally a well-attended event.

“It’s an annual event to get the community involved, fundraising for new tools,” he said. “We get to show them our trucks, have a burn house, water games for the kids, silent auction… things like that.”

“It’s nice for the community,” he said.

Firefighters prepared a barbecue that guests paid for by donation at the local arena.

And while the event was all about fun, there was also the matter of raising money.

Roy said they’re raising money for more self-contained breathing apparatus.

“Ours are going to expire in a few years and they’re very expensive… between $7,000 and $8,000,” he said. “Anything we can do to raise money for them is great.”

Roy said it’s also a day to educate the public.

“I think it’s very important, especially to get the community involved to see what we do, show them all our tools… just for us to meet the community,” he said.