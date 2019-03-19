‘When the Voices Fell Silent’ coming to Carman

Carman Dufferin Safe Communities and Southern Health Sante Sud are excited to present mental health advocate Sean Miller from Thrive Mental Health’s documentary ‘When the Voices Fell Silent’ to Carman Collegiate Wednesday, April 10, at Carman Collegiate.

“Thrive Mental Health is a resource provider advocating for those affected by mental illness empowering them for recovery,” said Carman Dufferin Fire Department (CDFD) Public Education Safety Coordinator, Monica Halbesma. “He’s going to be showing his video, When the Voices Fell Silent, which is an incredible mental health recovery story.”

The ‘When the Voices Fell Silent’ tells the story of Sean Miller’s dramatic and complete recovery from severe mental illness. The film features interviews with TSN’s Michael Landsberg, host of the show Off the Record, New York Times bestselling author and M.D. Dr. Don Colbert, Dr. Oz Show medical advisor Bryce Wylde and other medical professionals and scientists.

After 10 years of living with a debilitating mental illness, Sean Miller was told he would most likely be medicated and hospitalized for life. It was even recommended that his wife Doris abandon their marriage of six years. Contrary to this bleak prognosis, the Millers found the help that Sean desperately needed.

“When the Voices Fell Silent” chronicles the couples’ journey and gives rise to hope by providing answers to the questions that others living with mental illness are seeking.

“It’s nice to hear a success story for a change. It’s going to empower people and give them hope to live meaningfully and purposeful lives,” said Halbesma, “It is a free event as we want to get this information out to people to assist them with their daily lives. There will also be refreshments and snacks for people that attend so we’re really encouraging people to register.”

The event is free to the general public but people are being asked to go online and register at carmandufferinrec.maxgalaxycanada.net/Home.aspx so Halbesma and her crew can ensure enough snacks and beverages are available for everyone.

The free event is being offered thanks to support from the Dufferin Ag Society, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Carman Dufferin Safe Communities, Southern Health Sante Sud, and BSI Carman. The town recreation.

The event goes April 10 at Carman Collegiate. Start time is set for 6:30 p.m.

About Thrive Mental Health

Thrive Mental Health is an informational resource provider advocating for those affected by mental illness, empowering them for recovery.

The company was born out of founder and owner Sean Miller’s personal experience and subsequent recovery from a severe and persistent mental illness that lasted over a decade. Medical professionals offered him no hope of recovery and suggested his wife Doris abandon their marriage of six years. Undeterred, the Millers made a decision to visit a medical doctor in the United States who implemented an approach to treating mental illness that radically changed Sean’s predicted outcome.

Thrive Mental Health partners with multi-disciplinary health care specialists to create awareness of the emerging testing and treatment methods that helped Sean become medication and symptom-free. Through advocacy efforts and use of all available media (audio, visual, web, written, spoken, etc.) the company endeavors to be a voice for those silenced by the stigma of mental illness and seeks an expansion of treatment options available to them.

The documentary featuring interviews with leading medical professionals and scientists that details Sean’s illness and subsequent recovery entitled, “When the Voices Fell Silent” is now available.