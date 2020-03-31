Wellness support line offered through Southern Health

Southern Health Sante Sud and Eden Health Care Services Mental Health Program have partnered to launch a new wellness support line offered through communities throughout the region including Portage la Prairie and Winkler.

The Wellness Support Line is a confidential phone number anyone can call to speak with a Mental Health Clinician. It’s normal to feel sad, stressed, confused, scared or angry during a crisis. Mental Health Clinicians are ready to listen, support, and refer local resources to help during this difficult time.

The Wellness Support Line is also for health care professionals in the Southern Health-Santé Sud region to debrief and talk to someone outside their normal support network and workplace. Even health care professionals can make the call to speak with another professional that will listen and help decompress from the heightened stress of the workplace.

The Wellness Support Line is run by Southern Health-Santé Sud and Eden Health Care Services Mental Health Program. You can call the Wellness Support Line in Steinbach, Portage la Prairie and Winkler, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wellness Support Line Contact Information:

Call the number nearest you:

Portage la Prairie

204-239-2332

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Winkler

204-325-6585

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Steinbach

204-346-7038

8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

The Wellness Support Line is different from the Crisis Line Service. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call the Crisis Line Service.

Crisis Line Service

If experiencing a Mental Health Crisis they are not alone and Southern Health can help. It starts with a call to Crisis Services at 1-888-617-7715 or attend your local emergency department for immediate assistance. The service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days per week, providing community citizens of all ages experiencing a mental health or psychosocial crisis ongoing support, crisis intervention, consultation, referral to or suggest resources and education.