Walkers strut in Carman's Alzheimer's Walk

The Alzheimer Walk in Carman took place on June 19, and organizers were pleased with the event.

Bob Kowalchuk has been organizing the event for at least 16 years and said he likes to take part to honour his mother.

“It gives me a chance to think of my mom who’s passed now, and she had Alzheimer’s,” he said. “It gives me a chance to reflect back on my years with her, being a caregiver for her and just to give back something to the Alzheimer Society.”

Kowalchuk said it seems to be more freely discussed these days.

“It’s so frequent now,” he said. “So many people have family members affected by Alzheimer’s. You meet new people every year.”

Kowalchuk said it’s good to see the awareness continue to grow.

Lorraine Decock, director of development for the Alzheimer Society of Manitoba said they have 30-35 walks happening across Manitoba with about 3,000 people taking part in June.

“It’s our main event and it’s a nationwide event,” she said. “It’s huge in terms of how people feel about us, I think.”

Decock said they are a grassroots organization that began almost 40 years ago to fill a need.

“We were started in small communities like this across Canada and we’ve grown to a nationwide federation,” she said. “There are walks across Canada in the month of June.”

The funds raised are also important to operations.

“In Manitoba it’s about a third of our operating budget, and that funds our everyday work and our everyday work is being in communities like this, in our offices, in people’s living rooms, in Chicken Chef… talking to people about dementia and helping them live to their potential,” she said.

Last week the federal government also released a Canada wide strategy on dementia, and Decock said that’s a wonderful idea.

She said there is still a stigma for many.

“It’s difficult to deal with but we’re here to tell you with events like this, that you’re not alone, and I think that’s the most important message that events like this help with,” she said. “We love that communities support us and host these events.”