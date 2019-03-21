Walk Carman's hidden gem in every season

The Carman Community Pathway has been in operation since 1992 according to one member and it continues to offer an incredible getaway for people of all ages with its deep forests and tranquil setting that seems like being hours away, all the while being inside of the town of Carman.

“It is because even though it’s virtually all inside town limits it offers an experience of being deep in the woods at points,” said Neal Strachan, chair of the pathway committee. “I live by the high school in Carman beside the bus garage, and if you head in behind the bus garage and get on the pathway that portion in 100 feet or so you’re right into a forest and the Tall Grass Prairie is also back there so it’s a really incredible place to walk.”

The nearly six-kilometre pathway is a mix of crushed gravel and concrete as a couple of areas had concrete installed to help with accessibility. The area behind the high school has thick tree cover which makes for great walking conditions through all seasons, even in the wind during the winter time.

“The town does a great job of clearing the snow out too, usually within 24 hours of snowfall they’ll have it blown out for walkers,” said Strachan. “We work with the rec commission in the summer to point out some of the areas that may need work. Some of the money we get from the RM and the Town and good portion of that just goes toward gravel and crushed rock for the pathway and maintenance of the pathway.”

Years ago the Active Living Centre got a grant which helped pay for the exercise equipment set up near the Active Living Centre. Strachan adds it’s not just a path for people to exercise on as new mothers, families, elders, and athletes all use the trail in some way.

“The walking path is mostly crushed gravel except for near the lodge where people can get out in their wheelchairs,” he said. “We did look into paving it all the way up to the park where the pool is in the park so some of the residents could go up and watch the kids swimming. It was $10-15,000 just to pave it that far.”

There is a tough time where it’s advised to say off of the walking path, and it’s nearly here.

“There comes a time in like 2 to 3 weeks where it’s not so useable when the snow melts and the path gets very soft,” Strachan adds. “We almost discourage people from using it because they’ll punch holes in it. If you ride a bike on it you’ll sink right into it. We’ve still got a couple of weeks left, though, before it gets too soggy.”

The walk takes a trip through Carman’s Tall Grass Prairie which was initially planted in 1996 by the University of Manitoba’s Botany Department.

History of the Tall Grass Prairie

Before the arrival of European settlers, the tall grass prairie covered one million square kilometers in central North America extending from Texas to south-central Manitoba.

Several studies on grasses and insects are on-going at Carman’s Tall Grass Prairie and in 2002, the Province’s Department of Agriculture and Food – Soils and Crops Branch adopted the prairie with plans to rejuvenate the grasses and control the weed infestation.

Before settlers arrived, grass fires used to sweep across the prairies, burning from horizon to horizon. Fire breaks down dead vegetation returning nutrients to the soil and allowing the sun to warm the ground earlier in the spring.

The tall grass prairie was the most productive prairie in North America with grasses reaching over two metres in height. However, the deep fertile soils of the prairie were soon transformed by settlers to grow cereal and forage crops.

Today less than one per cent of the original tallgrass prairie in Manitoba remains. Most of Manitoba’s endangered plants and wildlife are found in native prairie habitats.