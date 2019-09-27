Upgrades coming to Takvam and Sexsmith

Some changes are in the works for the corner of Sexsmith Drive and Takvam Road in Carman as the council to the RM of Dufferin has decided to go ahead with some upgrades at a 50/50 split with the town of Carman.

“The road is sloped a lot by the curve and what we’re doing is putting the approach into the baseball diamonds at the parking lot (Carman Minor Baseball) is making right at the curve,” said RM of Dufferin Reeve, George Gray. “There will be an approach right across so we’re going to upgrade, build it up and flatten it out so it becomes accommodating, and move the road a bit so it’s safer.”

Gray says they plan to get the lean out of the road which will ensure safe traveling for all the people using the area during the outdoor sports season. The road itself is 50 km/h and a new addition is planned.

“There are probably going to be stop signs at the approach which will really help control the traffic,” said Gray.

Sexsmith Road can get very congested when each field is in use at the soccer fields and Gray’s hopeful the new lots put in by CMB will help with the tight roadway.

“The new parking lot from CMB should help with the traffic along the road, plus with the stop signs things will slow down and making it safer with a proper approach and stop signs,” he added.

Carman Mayor Brent Owen says it’s part of the Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin’s mandate to work together.

“There is going to be an inside parking lot in relation to the baseball field and I imagine the soccer people will be able to use that too,” said Owen. “We’d like to see the soccer field parking lot expanded too because when the cars do line up along the road it can be dangerous for everyone using it.”

The RM staff and equipment will handle the work on the road and Gray feels it will be completed this fall.

New animal control

The RM of Dufferin and 7 Acre Wood Animal Boarding Kennel have signed a preliminary agreement to see the Morris business take care of any animals that may need to be picked up.

“They work for a joining municipality and we’re happy to be joining the group,” said Gray. It’s cost-effective, they only charge if they pick up an animal type thing.”

Gray adds there are not a lot of animals needing to be picked up in the RM but a bylaw officer/animal control position is absolutely necessary for the RM of Dufferin.