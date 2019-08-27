U18 championship to host games across region

Holland, Carman, Pilot Mound and Altona will host pre-tournament games in the 2019 National Women’s Under-18 Hockey Championship.

Hosted by Morden and Winkler, the championship also released their ticket packages for the event which will run Nov. 5-9.

Full-event ticket packages, including all 18 games, will start at $70. Packages are on sale Aug. 24 at HockeyCanada.ca/Tickets.

“The host organizing committee has worked closely with Hockey Canada to develop ticket packages that provide value to our spectators,” said Jordan Driedger, host committee co-chair. “Morden and Winkler have a long history of supporting hockey and we hope to create a great atmosphere in both venues.”

Historically, the National Women’s Under-18 Championship has netted more than $1.5 million in economic impact for the host region. A key component of all Hockey Canada national championships is leaving a lasting legacy to support hockey at the grassroots level. Net proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships grants are redirected to support the growth of the game locally.

Organizers are now accepting online applications for many of the volunteer roles needed to support the event, from transportation to team and media services, and fan experience.

“Morden and Winkler have always been known for great volunteerism, and I’m confident it will be the same for this event,” said Clare Agnew, host committee co-chair. “The energy and positive attitude of our volunteers is a big part of our region’s success. Our volunteer lead brings a lot of experience to this role and it will be exciting to work with people from both communities.”

The host committee also announced four surrounding communities will welcome pre-tournament games on Nov. 3. Atlantic will face Quebec in Holland, Ontario Blue takes on Saskatchewan in Carman, Alberta and Manitoba will battle in Pilot Mound and Ontario Red and British Columbia will play in Altona. The full tournament schedule begins Nov. 5 with all eight teams in action before the top four teams move on to the semifinals on Nov. 8.

The tournament has long been the first step on the road to Canada’s National Women’s Team; 19 of the 23 players who helped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship are alumnae of the tournament, including all-time leading scorer Marie-Philip Poulin, who recorded 30 points in 15 games.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the National Women’s Under-18 Championship, visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow through social media on Facebook and Twitter.