Two schools recognized for years of supporting Terry Fox

Starbuck School and Elm Creek School welcomed a special guest last week as Fred Fox, Manager of Support Relations with the Terry Fox Foundation, or better known as Terry Fox’s brother, stopped in to speak to students about Fox’s life and the drive and determination his brother had as a child, while also presenting the schools with banners for years of student support.

“Our school has been participating in the Terry Fox Marathon of Hope for probably 25 years and. Our little school has raised $54,780 over the years we’ve participated in the run,” said Cathy Burton, Terry Fox Run Coordinator at Starbuck School. “It is a huge amount of money for a small school to be able to give back to the foundation. We all know someone who has passed away from cancer or is battling with cancer, so it’s a big event in our community.”

Fred Fox stopped by both schools to tell amazing stories about his brother and the work the foundation accomplishes because of the Marathon of Hope. All students from Kindergarten to Grade 8 at Starbuck School and K-12 students at Elm Creek were a part of the assembly.

“Fred Fox came and it was a very warm welcome for him. He took us on a very personal journey about who Terry Fox was and his life growing up with his brother,” said Burton. “He told some personal stories about how Terry was a person who had remarkable strength and determination at an early age. He was a kid determined to make a difference, figure things out, and never give up.”

The whole assembly lasted about an hour with him talking to students and then presenting the school with an official Terry Fox banner for the number of years participated.

“He also presented us with a book, a nice written note to the school,” she added. “Terry’s legacy has carried on with the Marathon of Hope, and he’s such a great role model for kids. He was humble and dedicated to something bigger than himself, never wanted the fame, just kept doing what he wanted to do to help. He’s someone we can really learn a lot from who he was as a person.”

She adds it is another reason why Fox has continued to have such a legacy all over Canada and other parts of the world.

Elm Creek School received the 25 years banner while Starbuck school received a 20 years banner.