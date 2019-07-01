Truck pull for mental health leads Carman to Thrive

The Carman Country Fair is only a couple of weeks away and the Dufferin Ag Society (DAS) is excited for another year of fundraising thanks to the group’s Truck Pull for Mental Health and thanks to cash raised at the event many different mental health initiatives have been brought to the Town of Carman through the Carman Community Health Centre’s mental health committee.

“We saw a need for mental health support in our community and decided to set up a subcommittee to try and come up with a plan and were then contacted by some members of the Dufferin Ag Society,” said Donna Bruce, Carman Community Health Centre board member. “DAS had started the truck pull for mental health and were very successful in raising some money that they wanted to spend on mental health projects in our community.”

Some of the things the mental health committee has done so far in the town includes:

Two committee members completed a Mental Health First Aid course facilitated by Southern Health as well as two staff members from Carman Collegiate for Mental Health First Aid for Adolescents.

CBT and Mindfulness Workshop – run by the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba. Four-week (8-hour) program held at Carman Collegiate for 20 participants.

Peer Support at Carman Collegiate for 25 students grades 10-12– Introduction to mental health – how to recognize a friend in need – how to practice self-care and look after their own mental health.

We provided healthy snacks and assisted with planning for Wellness Days at Carman Collegiate for both middle years and senior high.

Organized for the Grade 6-10’s to attend a Rob Nash event in Winnipeg and provided funding for bus transportation. Rob Nash is a musician who uses his music as a platform to talk about mental health and how he has overcome his own struggles.

Louise Sanders from Street Experts presented to Carman Collegiate staff at an Early Dismissal.

Arranged for Keith Macpherson, author of Making Sense of Mindfulness, gave a lecture at the Carman Collegiate.

And more recently, Sean Miller, who is the Executive Director of the Canadian Mental Health Association Central Region, came to Carman to share his documentary about his own experience with mental illness and his recovery.

“Sean spoke about Thrive Learning Centre which is a series of courses and workshops that are currently being run in Portage and Winkler to support people and empower them to make the necessary changes to live their best lives,” said Bruce. “This event was very well attended and from there we have formed a ‘mental health steering committee’ that has been working on the possibility of starting a Carman Thrive program. Our first step is to run a pilot project this summer.”

Thrive Learning Centre offers free, informative courses, addressing topics related to mental health, physical health, building your best life, finding your voice, increasing skills and connecting to the community. A pilot program will begin July 8 for those interested in bettering themselves mentally.

“They run programs to support and empower people to make changes for the better,” explained Bruce. “If the pilot program is a success we want to run our own Thrive Carman. We’ll be running five different courses. Some are two sessions while one of them is five. People can see the courses offered in Carman at the Thrive Website.”

Bruce adds it’s very exciting to see the jumps the Town of Carman is making for mental health awareness.

“Bringing Thrive to Carman is something we’ve been talking about and working on for a while and there is now a larger group that is getting together with us and trying to come up with a plan to continue to build on what we’ve been doing so far,” she said.

For more information on Thrive Carman visit central.cmha.ca/our-services/ or call 204-857-2869. For more information on the truck pull contact Tyler Russel 204-745-7102 or Warren McCutcheon 751-0188.