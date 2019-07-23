Truck pull for mental health brings big bucks

Warm weather, a cheering crowd and an appearance by several superheroes helped make the third annual Truck Pull for Mental Health a success.

16 teams, including a few youth teams, made up of local 4-H clubs, helped raise over $8,500 for mental health programming in Carman.

Event co-chair Warren McCutcheon said donations will still trickle in, but the total is around what the truck pull usually raises.

“There were a few teams that have participated in the past that just weren’t able to field a team this year,” McCutcheon said. “But we did have a few new teams and a few people and businesses that just sponsored to be involved without actually participating, so it was nice to have their support even though they weren’t able to pull.”

The truck pull took place at the Carman Country Fair on July 13 between heats of the demolition derby. McCutcheon said the event went well and participants had a lot of fun, especially when two superheroes dropped by to lend a hand.

“The kids really enjoyed it,” he said. “Wonder Woman and Batman were there… we had them pull against each other, and they got a little help from our drivers of the trucks.”

McCutcheon said Wonder Woman beat Batman, to the delight of the crowd.

Some of the organizers also put a team together and competed head to head, and the truck pull ended with a playoff-style win by the Homewood Co-op team.

“Not that it really mattered, but it’s a little bit of pride and bragging rights at the end,” McCutcheon said.

The proceeds from the truck pull will be going toward mental health programming from Thrive Carman.

McCutcheon said the reason they do the truck pull is to support mental health programming in the area. “We’re trying to make awareness for something that maybe hasn’t had as much fundraising and a bit of a stigma behind it,” he said. “It’s certainly a cause that’s getting more out there now and people are talking about it and that’s a good thing.”

“There’s not enough money being raised at enough events like this, so this is an important place to start and get some traction in our community,” he added. “The local Mental Health Committee is doing a great job with some of the programs they’re offering. We’re just doing the best we can to get some money behind them so they can do the things they do.”

McCutcheon said everyone he talked to after the event had positive things to say.