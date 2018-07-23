Truck pull brings in over $5,000 for mental health

Organizers of the Carman Country Fair’s Human Truck Pull for Mental Health said this year’s fundraiser was another success.

The event took place during the demolition derby on Saturday, July 14, and included 15 teams of ten people, with 12 in the adult class and three in the under 16 class.

The adults pulled grain trucks, while the kids pulled half-ton trucks.

Organizer Warren McCutcheon said the event turned out to be awesome, with lots of positive feedback from the crowd.

“The whole event was meant to be fun,” he said, while also raising money for an important cause.

“It was a crazy hot day but the grandstands were full,” McCutcheon said.

Last year, the truck pull raised around $10,000. Final numbers weren’t available as of press time for this year, but McCutcheon said the event raised over $5,000.

The funds are expected to be used for local mental health initiatives, which will be chosen by a local grassroots committee working to discover and meet the mental health needs of the community.

Some of the funds may be funneled through the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba, while other dollars may go to local schools, senior programming and other mental health resources. The committee hopes to raise awareness about, and support, existing resources while figuring out how to fill the mental health gaps that exist in the community.

Donations are still being accepted if you would like to contribute to the cause.

And if you or someone you know is dealing with mental illness, you can reach out to the Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba at mooddisordersmanitoba.ca, 204-786-0987 or 1-800-263-1460 (toll-free).

