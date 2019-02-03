Trivia night for Women's Day in Morden

Millions of men and women around the world will celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

The first time International Women’s Day was celebrated was March 19, 1911. The success of the event exceeded all expectations. The South Central Region will celebrate Women’s Day with an evening of fun and trivia at the Morden St. Paul’s United Church. Quiz nights have been growing in popularity around the globe. Manitoba’s own original quizmasters Robin and Maria Allan of Stonewall will host this event.

The evening consists of a variety of trivia including some visual and musical quizzes, as well as current affairs. It is a fast-paced fun event designed to get you up out of your seat. The event takes place March 7, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the St. Paul’s United Church in Morden. Genesis House is grateful to Décor Cabinets of Morden for coming on as the main event sponsor for this new event. Many other businesses are also supporting the event through table sponsorships.

Registration is $20 per person and you can register as individuals or in teams by March 4. Come out and show off your knowledge.

Also, to mark International Women’s Day a lunch and learn session facilitated by therapist and trainer, John Koop Harder will take place in Winkler, March 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the topic of Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace.

Did you know one in five people will experience a mental health concern at some point in their lives?

The other four will have a family member, friend, co-worker or acquaintance that is struggling. Mental health is an issue that affects us all. The workplace is an environment where many of us spend a good part of our lives. It is an ideal place to both give and receive support around mental health. In this lunch and learn we will be discussing why it is important to talk about mental health at work including common types of mental illness, noticing signs of a struggle and how to start a conversation of support, and building a culture of mental health support at work.

It is open to all members of the community, men and women, and registration will be accepted by phone at 204-325-9957 ext. 2221 until February 25, 2019. The cost is $40, which includes lunch.

In 1977, the United Nations adopted a resolution inviting countries to dedicate one day to celebrate the rights of women and international peace. Over the years, International Women’s Day grew and evolved into a celebration that stretched over a week. The International Women’s Day theme is #BalanceforBetter, a call to action for people to do everything possible to forge a more gender balanced world.

Women’s Day is a global event celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Canadian theme is #InnovateforChange, a call to action for everyone to harness the power of technology to help create a more equal world.

South Central Committee on Family Violence Inc. Genesis House is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing a confidential service, which includes a shelter for abused women and their children, supportive residential and non-residential programs and prevention through public education to empower women and their children to make informed choices.

In the 2017/2018 fiscal year, South Central Committee on Family Violence Inc. Genesis House provided shelter to 46 women and 56 children. The volunteer board is comprised of seven members: Laura Matychuk, Melanie Ballard, Marlin Froese, Karen Tjaden, Mallory Penner, Janessa Unrau and Cheryl Braun.