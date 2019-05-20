Town wide garage sale brings shoppers to Carman

The Town Wide Garage Sale is coming up and vendors are encouraged to get their map fee into Carman Collegiate to be added to the list of stops on June 1.

“We take a $5 registration fee and then the applicant’s address gets placed on the map of Carman,” said Jeannette Labossiere, Carman Collegiate secretary. “We then put them in the gas stations the morning of and people get out and do some shopping around town. It’s a really fun day for the entire community.”

The money has always gone back to Carman Collegiate in support of the athletics program.

“The money usually goes back into the track-and-field program here at the school,” said Labossiere. “It really just goes into our sports programs. We don’t earn a lot of money from it, maybe $100 or so, but the money is used for sports. It all started with the track-and-field program though.”

The annual event always draws large crowds from around the region including a big boost from numerous Recreation Vehicle enthusiasts.

“We always want to work with the town of Carman because they have the Sam RV Club members in town staying the week who always really enjoy spending some money at peoples’ homes around town,” she said. “For the next two or three years they’ll be coming back and Tyler King always gives us the date so we can line things up nicely.”

Interested sellers can stop by the office at Carman Collegiate to pay the $5 charge to have their address added to the list of garage sale spots around town.