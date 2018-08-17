Town of Carman August council briefs

The Town of Carman held its monthly council meeting on August 9 at 7:30 a.m. at the Carman Memorial Hall.

Council approved accounts in the amount of $710,031.65.

Council also authorized the U of M Aggie Bedpush Event to travel through Carman during the period of September 28-29.

Council also authorized a sale of land in the Carman Industrial Park, as well as the repair of ten manholes by Top Shots.

Other news

The Town of Carman has asked the community to conserve water due to the extremely dry weather we’ve seen this summer.

Water supply remains low in Stephenfield Lake and the Boyne River.

“The level in the lake is definitely going down,” said Councillor Brad Johnston. He expects that the level will go lower before it gets better.

“It was pretty low to start the year,” he added.

He noted that irrigators have been working on a rotating schedule, and the municipality and province continue to monitor the water level.

Councillor Jane Swanton noted that the community should be thanked for its cooperation in reducing water usage.

The Highway 13 construction project is practically complete, with the province only working on a few finishing touches at this point.

“It’s beautiful,” said Swanton. “When you drive into town now, it looks like we won the lottery.”

The councilors noted that while they were wary of the idea of a divided highway with a median, the end result is improved traffic flow.

“Those turning lanes are working really well,” said Councillor Richard Dyck.

As for the cost of the project, final numbers haven’t been released yet.

Now that the highway work is winding down, the Town of Carman plans to put up crosswalks with solar-powered flashing lights at Carman Co-op and Carman Collegiate. No definite timeline is available on this project.

The Carman Area RCMP Detachment notified the Town of Carman recently that the police have not been invoicing the town properly for support staff, as required under the Municipal Police Service Agreement.

As of April 2019, the municipality will be required to pay $36,287 extra per year for the town’s share of support staff costs.

Although the town has the option to provide its own municipal employee to provide support services to the municipal RCMP members, the council believes the cost to employ a separate person would be much more than the cost invoiced by the RCMP.

Engineering plans for Town of Carman’s project to build a new water reservoir and switch to water provided by the Pembina Valley Water Co-op are set, but the town is waiting to hear about federal grants before moving ahead with the project.

The Town of Carman is also working to get pricing on the work to paint over the mural on 69 Main Street.

The next Town of Carman council meeting is scheduled for September 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Carman Memorial Hall.

The council’s full meeting schedule, including committee meetings, can be found online at www.carmanmanitoba.ca or by visiting the office.

*****

edistefano@postmedia.com