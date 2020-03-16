Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin announce response to COVID-19

After meeting with their Municipal Emergency Coordinator, the Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin will be enacting a number of preventative measures aimed at helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to minimize its impact on our health care system and in our community.

The town and RM encourage all members of the public to visit https://manitoba.ca/covid19/, which is being updated continuously by the Province of Manitoba with information on its response. Health-related questions or concerns about COVID-19 can also be directed to Health Links – Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or 1-888-315-9257. Residents are also being encouraged to follow public health advice related to self-monitoring and self-isolation if you have travelled or have been exposed to someone ill with the virus and to practice safe social distancing.

The health and safety of our employees and the public, as well as maintaining essential services, are our top priorities. As such, the following facilities will be closed to the public effective immediately:

· Memorial Hall

· Boyne Regional Library

· Carman Community Hall

· Carman Water Treatment Plant

· Carman Dufferin Arena

· Carman Dufferin Fire Hall

· Town of Carman Public Works Shop

· RM of Dufferin Public Works Shop

· Ryall Park Public Washrooms

At this point, the Transfer Station and Recycling Depots will remain open at their regular hours.

All departments remain available to the public by phone or email: Town of Carman Administration 204-745-2443, info@townofcarman.com RM of Dufferin Administration 204-745-2301, info@rmofdufferin.com

Town of Carman Public Works 204-745-6994

RM of Dufferin Public Works 204-745-2483

Carman Water Treatment Plant 204-745-2481 Carman Dufferin Recreation 204-745-2684, admincdr@townofcarman.com Carman Dufferin Planning District 204-745-2443 or 204-745-2301, planning@townofcarman.com Carman Dufferin Economic Development 204-745-2675, tyler@townofcarman.com

Carman Dufferin Fire Hall 204-745-2266 Boyne Regional Library 204-745-3504, boyneregionallibrary@outlook.com

The Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin are actively monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate our approach and inform the public of any changes. Updated information including cancellations we are aware of can be found at: https://www.carmanmanitoba.ca/2020/03/16/carman-dufferin-covid-19-response/

Thank you very much for your cooperation.