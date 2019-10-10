Touch-ups made to Roseisle War Memorial

Repairs are touchups are complete at the Roseisle War Memorial in Roseisle, Manitoba, as a Rededication Ceremony was held Sunday to honour those listed on the monument, as well as the community members involved in getting the cenotaph brought to the town.

“It’s really a big day for me, and hopefully, the community as well,” said Frank Peters, Roseisle War Memorial Committee member. “The repairs we had done were totally paid for by outside funds that were donated to the cause. We had funding from Veterans Affairs Canada, the Legion and also the RM of Dufferin.”

The cenotaph was in need of repairs after years of sun, wind, rain, and snow, had stripped some of the paint among other things from the memorial. Peters says they’re hoping to ensure its life with a new project planned.

“My goal is to have a new shelter up around the cenotaph before Remembrance Day,” explained Peters. “It may be tough but that’s what we want. Now we’re fundraising for that shelter to help protect the cenotaph so we don’t have to go through this again. We are fundraising right now, people can put money toward it, just pay to the RM of Dufferin and write in the memo Roseisle War Memorial in the memo.”

A good size crowd was in attendance during the ceremony with RM of Dufferin Reeve George Gray and recently re-elected Midland MLA Blaine Pedersen both attending to show their support.

“We had four founding members which was very exciting,” said Cheryl Smith-Tranq. “It’s an important memorial and we want to show these people the upmost respect for years to come.”

“I think it is very important we recognize the stuff we enjoy today is a result of what these people gave in the past,” added Peters. “The middle crest is over 100 years old, it was in the United Church, then it got moved to the War Memorial, then the group started this and it ended up here in Roseisle. It looks great now and we want to keep it in great condition with the new shelter.”

If you are interested in making a donation to the Roseisle War Memorial make your donation out to the RM of Dufferin and write Roseisle War Memorial in the memo line.