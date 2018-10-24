Today's the day to vote

It is the fourth Wednesday in October and the 2018 Municipal election is officially upon Manitoba municipalities.

Residents can head to their local municipal polling station and it’s usually best to confirm their name is on the voter’s list at their station. Any residents over 18 and not on the list must provide photo identification and sign a declaration that they are an eligible voter.

The whole process can be overwhelming for rookie voters but it will start with being given a ballot featuring a list of council candidates, Reeve or Mayor candidates, as well as school trustees. If there is a maximum number of votes voters can mark will be indicated on the card, and It’s as simple as marking an “X” beside the names they wish to vote for. Voting for less than the maximum number of candidates is acceptable but voting for more than the maximum count as a spoiled ballot which does not get counted.

Polls across Manitoba are open today from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. for eligible voters to cast their ballots. Below is a list of polling locations around the region. Visit https://www.pembinavalleyonline.com/elections-2018 for information.

Town of Carman

Carman Community Hall, 60-1st Ave NW, Carman.

Mobile Voting Stations:

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Boyne Towers

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Manor

RM of Dufferin

Wards 2, 3, 5 – Carman Community Hall, 60 1st Ave. NW, Carman MB

Ward 6 – Roseisle EM Church, 97 Main Ave., Roseisle, MB.

RM of Roland

Roland Memorial Hall, 45 3rd Street

Town of Morris

Morris MultiPlex – Bison Room, 380 Stampede Grounds, Morris, MB.

Mobile Voting Stations:

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Red River Valley Lodge – 136 Ottawa Ave. West

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Morris General Hospital – 215 Railroad Ave. East

RM of Morris

Rosenort Heritage Centre, Rose Lane, Rosenort

Aubigny Community Centre, 30182 PR 246, Aubigny

Morris Multi-plex, 380 Stampede Grounds, Morris

Lowe Farm Community Centre, 28 Main St., Lowe Farm

Sperling Arena, 13 New St., Sperling

RM of Stanley

Ward 1: Prairie Dale School, 39 Church St. South, Schanzenfeld

Ward 2: Access Event Centre, 111-D Gilmour St. Morden

Mobile Voting Station:

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Boundary Trails Health Centre