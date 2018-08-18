Tkachyk tourney nets over $35K

Over 140 golfers hit the course for the Ted Tkachyk Memorial Golf Tournament held at Scotswood Links in Elm Creek and a staggering $37,000 was raised and donated to two local charities this week.

“Ted was heavily involved in the community and this is just a way we can continue giving back in his honour,” said Cheryl Tkachyk, wife of the late Ted Tkachyk and organizer of the event. “We give to two local organizations and one is always the Carman Area Foundation and the other changes from year to year. This year that recipient is the Boyne Valley Hostel Corporation for a new personal care home in Carman.”

A $17,000 cheque was presented to Barb Lepp with the Boyne Valley Hostel Corporation and the other $20,000 was handed over to Debbie Middleton and Barry Gosnell with the to the Carman Area Foundation, RM of Grey Fund.

“We really felt that the Boyne Personal Care Home Project was something the town of Carman could benefit from having,” she said. “The foundation does a lot of work for the area and we’re always happy to help them out.

The tournament is in its third year and continues to be a popular event for the course.

“Every year it seems to get a little easier but there are always some hiccups along the way,” adds Tkachyk. “Big thanks are owed to all the community member and businesses in the area because without them we wouldn’t be able to have this event.”

She hopes the tournament continues to grow over the years and the group is already looking forward to next year.