The Back Door Youth Centre continues programming

The Back Door’s front door may be closed, but they’re still working around the clock to keep programming accessible to students amidst a world of social distancing.

Tyler Friesen, executive director of Youth For Christ (YFC) Carman’s The Back Door, says since the mandated closure of schools in March by the provincial government, he’s had to adjust the way programming gets delivered.

“We got into ministry to be able to have contact with the students and make a difference in their lives,” he says. “It can be frustrating to be doing it online, but the mission is still there and the goal is still there.”

The youth drop-in centre has since converted their face-to-face interactions to that of a virtual manner.

As part of their online programs, students can meet with mentors via Zoom calls, girls can request craft kits to be delivered to their door and follow along online, and there are even virtual hangouts every week.

Once a week The Back Door livestreams from their Instagram page. The shows include guest speakers, games, and contests to be won. Most importantly, the show always includes spiritual content.

“It’ll hopefully encourage and put them towards something greater than the here and now,” Friesen says.

Along with having to convert their content to a digital format, Friesen says they may have to change the way they host their summer golf tournament.

The annual event, scheduled for the end of June, raises money to cover operating costs of the centre.

Friesen says it’s still under discussion, but if a cancellation occurs they might reach out for partnerships to help bridge the gap until they can host regular fundraisers again.

“We’re not in trouble by any means, but we definitely have to look long-term,” he says.

To keep up to date with The Back Door’s online schedule and tune into livestreams, follow them on Instagram: @yfccarman_thebackdoor.