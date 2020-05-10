Thank you for the memories

We regret to announce that Postmedia will be closing the Carman Valley Leader, effective with the last edition, May 7.

The closure is not a decision we take lightly: we know that the Leader has been important to the community of Carman and the surrounding area for the last 122 years. Our staff has been proud to work in the service of the community through good times and bad. Unfortunately, because of economic conditions that were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, we are unable to continue publishing the Carman Valley Leader.

We’d like to thank readers in Carman and the surrounding area for the many great years since the newspaper was founded. It has been a privilege to serve the area. It has been a pleasure serving the community.