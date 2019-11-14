Texan wanted for murder may have been in Carman (VIDEO)

The RCMP is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in locating Derek Whisenand, a 28-year-old American male, who is wanted out of Texas for Murder.

The investigation has determined that during the week of June 24, 2019, Derek Whisenand illegally crossed into Canada near Haskett, Manitoba.

“We realize it has been several months since the last confirmed sighting of Derek Whisenand. Since then, we have received numerous tips and have followed up on all of them,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP. “We are hoping these new photos will once again generate new information about his time in the province and lead us to his current location. We’re looking for any information to help our officers safely find and arrest him.”

He was seen on June 26, 2019, at approximately 8:00 am at the Walmart in Winkler. Later that morning, Derek Whisenand made his way to Carman, Manitoba. RCMP look to speak to the person or persons that may have assisted him in getting to Carman.

On the afternoon of June 26, 2019, Derek Whisenand got a ride from Carman and was dropped off at Junior’s restaurant on St. Mary’s Road at Fermor Ave, in Winnipeg, at approximately 3:30 pm. This was the last confirmed sighting of Derek Whisenand.

He is described as Caucasian, 6’ tall, 250 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen with a black goatee. He has a tattoo on his left wrist of a pentagram. He was travelling with a medium-sized, mixed-breed dog, possibly a mix of a German Shepard and pitbull or boxer, brindle in color.

He may be armed and is considered dangerous.