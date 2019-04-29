Tempo Festival wraps in Carman

The 2019 Tempo Festival of the Arts came to a close last week with the Highlights Concert held at Carman Collegiate in the evening of April 24, 2019, and everyone involved was amazed by the talent taking part.

“Our committee was very pleased with all the outcomes of Tempo Festival,” said Deana Hendricks, Tempo Festival member. “There were two days of speech arts, including classroom speech choirs, choral groups, individual vocals, and duets. A few vocalists accompanied themselves on guitar and ukulele. Our Adjudicator John Wiens recommended Lisa Doell move on to compete at the provincial level with the poem she recited.”

An afternoon spent at Carman Collegiate gave their bands some wonderful feedback and encouragement from Adjudicator Nancy Nowosad. Rebekah Jones was very impressed with the 20 dance performances she witnessed over the course of the Tempo Festival. Jones spent time with each group giving terrific pointers to help the dancers improve.

“There were three days of piano with adjudicator Tracey Regier-Sawatsky,” said Hendricks. “She recommended three students move on to provincials, Griffin Carnelley, Sara Gross and Rebekah Kamminga. All our adjudicators expressed pleasure in seeing our community embrace the festival and encourage the students taking part.”

The group of performers also received great feedback from parents and teachers who stopped by to take in the show.

“The experience of being adjudicated, even in a non-competitive festival such as Tempo, is an opportunity to hear encouraging remarks as well as learn what areas need improvement,” she said. “Adjudicators have also commented on how coachable many of our entrants have been. They do want to learn and improve and are eager to hear the advice given.”

Numbers were great at the festival. Many entrants take part in more than one area of interest, but essentially, it amounted to over 600 performances with nearly 750 people coming out to watch at some point over those seven days. Those numbers don’t include the Highlights Concert.

“This was all pulled off by our committee of six people,” admitted Hendricks. “A few volunteers sat in to help during performances and we are so grateful for their help. The Highlights Concert showcased the best of the festival. We make every attempt to choose different performers each year, as well as not duplicating performers across the disciplines. It isn’t always easy as many talented people take part in several areas in the arts.”

The show was just over an hour long and included three classrooms, five dance groups, ten pianists and a vocal piece. Those involved worked so hard have another chance to perform for an audience and they didn’t disappoint.

“For the younger participants it is perhaps a bit nerve-wracking, but hopefully fun as well to stand on the stage at the Collegiate, with the lighting and a full introduction,” added Hendricks. “We try to make it special for them. It gives our audience a chance to see a bit of everything, and perhaps inspire someone to try something new. We were very pleased with the wonderful performances, the great adjudicators, and the positive and encouraging comments and support from the community.”

Next year, the Tempo Festival of the Arts will be 24 years old. There have been some fluctuations in participation over the years. However, our board feels the festival is on an upswing, so to speak.

The Tempo Festival of the Arts always awards a $150 bursary each year. Participants who have taken part in Tempo for at least two years in any area are eligible for this bursary which is to be used for an enrichment opportunity.

This year’s winner is Daphne Oakes.