Suspects charged in October liquor store robbery

Pembina Valley RCMP has announced two suspects have been charged while another awaits charges from the October 25, 2019, robbery which occurred at the Liquor Store in Carman thanks to support from the Portage la Prairie RCMP.

The Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a theft from the Carman liquor store that occurred on October 25, 2019, at approximately 5 p.m. Three male individuals walked into the Carman Liquor store and filled up multiple bags with an undisclosed amount of liquor and walked out without paying. The men got into a blue Ford Focus and proceeded north from Carman.

During the subsequent investigation, RCMP determined the identities of the three suspects from the liquor store video surveillance. In conjunction with the Portage La Prairie RCMP detachment, and further to a similar incident and investigation in that area, the three culprits have been arrested. 31-year old Francis West of Portage La Prairie has been charged with theft under $5,000 along with numerous other offences by Portage La Prairie RCMP for matters that occurred in their area. He is currently being held in custody pending bail.

Charges are pending against another adult male, while a youth male has also been charged and is being held in custody pending bail.

Tipped Dump Truck

Last Thursday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Pembina Valley RCMP responded to a report of an overturned ‘dump truck’ blocking Highway 14 – 1 mile west of Plum Coulee in the RM Rhineland.

The truck, which was full of soil, had overturned due to adverse road conditions, striking a second vehicle in the process. Highway 14 was shut down for approximately 2 hours while Police investigated and the clean-up could take place. Neither vehicle driver was seriously hurt, drugs and alcohol were not a factor and the predominate issue was the road conditions.

This was one of several collisions Pembina Valley RCMP attended to during last Thursday’s icy conditions.

Police remind everyone to drive to the conditions of the roads, allowing for extra braking time on icy roads and slowing your speed when conditions are not ideal.