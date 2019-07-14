Suspected human remains turn out to be beaver

RCMP in the Pembina Valley had a very Canadian issue to deal with the day before Canada Day. Major Crimes and Pathology were forced to respond to an investigation into found remains. Turns out the found bone belonged to a beaver.

That was one of a wide variety of calls RCMP responded to from June 24-30.

Accident claims life

June 24th – call of a two vehicle motor collision in the municipality of Rhineland, MB where one driver was found deceased.

RCMP also had one call of an erratic driver and a second call of tailgating. Both subjects of complaint were located and warned. One call of uttering threats was resolved. There was also one call of disturbing the peace.

Tractor part stolen

June 25th – motorists were in a hurry as RCMP issued tickets for failing to stop at a stop sign and another at a stop light.

They also got a call of mischief and investigated the theft of a tractor part.

Shots fired

June 26th – Police were called to a semi driving down the highway with a part hanging down spraying sparks off the highway. They also served six speeding tickets, conducted one computer fraud investigation, responded to a call of shots fired in Crystal City (the subject had a permit) and were unsuccessful at finding a reported impaired person at the car wash.

Traffic concerns

June 27th – There were two speeding tickets and two intersection tickets issued.

Assault arrest

June 28th – RCMP responded to one assault call. The subject of the complaint was located and arrested. There was also one assault causing bodily harm charge in Carman. The incident is still under investigation. One call of break and enter into a business was also reported with the matter still under investigation.

Kids call 911

June 29th – Police were called to an erratic driving incident and received a 911 call that was children playing with the phone. They were advised of potential criminal charges under the 911 act.

Beaver remains

June 30th – RCMP called in Major Crimes and Pathology to investigate found remains. A bone was found to belong to a beaver. They also issued six speeding tickets, attended to a vehicle striking a deer, and had two 911 calls, one from a faulty fax machine and another from a faulty panic alarm.