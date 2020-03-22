Survey released to help improve forage insurance programs

Manitoba’s Forage Insurance programs offered by Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation (MASC) are currently under review and Manitoba agricultural producers are encouraged to share their ideas on how the programs can be improved to help them manage forage and production risk through an online survey set up to provide them with an opportunity to share those thoughts or suggestions on current programming.

MASC has extended the deadline for the online survey and are hoping producers will be able to share this information with the respective audiences. Producers can access the online survey on https://engagemb.ca/. The deadline for the survey has been extended until March 31.

If producers cannot access the online survey, they are asked to call 204-239-3275 or email forageinsreview2020@masc.mb.ca to have a copy of the survey mailed or emailed to them. Completed surveys will help inform the government on how the current forage insurance platform is being used, its limitations and what changes need to be considered.

In addition, there will be focus group meetings held via videoconferencing to further delve into survey responses and to discuss possible solutions to issues identified. Producers that completed the survey and offered their availability will be among those that make up these focus groups. Given these meetings will be operated by videoconference, they will be kept to small numbers to allow effective engagement.

Thank you in advance for helping to share this updated information with Manitoba producers.