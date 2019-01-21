Super blood wolf moon shines over Manitoba
Canadian Star-gazers were treated to a rare lunar eclipse, which is also known as a super blood wolf moon Sunday night, in which sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere lights up the satellite in dramatic fashion, turning it red in the process.
People in North and South America, parts of Europe and even western Africa that were lucky enough to have clear skies saw a total lunar eclipse while eastern Africa and Asia observed the sight as a partial eclipse.
