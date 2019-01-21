Super blood wolf moon shines over Manitoba

Published on: January 21, 2019 | Last Updated: January 21, 2019 10:52 AM EST

The moon half-covered outside of Carman, Manitoba, at around 10 p.m. Sunday night. The total eclipse happened around 10:30 p.m. (Aaron Wilgosh/Postmedia)

Canadian Star-gazers were treated to a rare lunar eclipse, which is also known as a super blood wolf moon Sunday night, in which sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere lights up the satellite in dramatic fashion, turning it red in the process.

People in North and South America, parts of Europe and even western Africa that were lucky enough to have clear skies saw a total lunar eclipse while eastern Africa and Asia observed the sight as a partial eclipse.

