Students raise funds to fight food insecurity

Earlier this spring, Carman Collegiate Middle Years’ students learned that hunger and food insecurity is not just an issue in third world countries – it affects people within our own community. When given the choice to raise money for global issues or something closer to home, the students chose to raise money to help local families that may be experiencing food insecurity. According to the United Nations World Food Programme, “People are considered food secure when they have availability and adequate access at all times to sufficient, safe, nutritious food to maintain a healthy and active life.” Unfortunately, this is not a reality for everyone in our community.

Students from Maker’s Monday, D.I.G. (the Diversity Inclusion Group) and Jr. Student Council all worked together with Mr. Thomaschewski, Middle Years’ Guidance Counsellor, and Mrs. Dueck, the Wellbeing/Well-becoming Program Coordinator, to put on a variety of student activities as fundraisers. Through a Pancake Lunch, a Sock Hop, an on-site Escape Room, Hat Day for Hunger, and an Ice Cream Sundae Fundraiser, over $270 was raised to purchase food vouchers. The money was presented to Karen Tjaden, a representative of Healthy Communities and the Carman Ministerial, who came with her intern Bella, to speak to the grade 6 students about the issue of food insecurity.

Grade 6 Students who were most involved in raising funds are pictured presenting the money raised.

This article was first published in The Pulse, a publication created by Prairie Rose School Division.