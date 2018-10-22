Students Bag Up Roland!

Students of Roland School are helping keep our waterways, landfills, and the ocean, free of plastic shopping bags as classes participate in the annual Bag Up Manitoba program put on through Take Pride Manitoba for the sixth straight year.

“It’s about teaching the kids about the environment and how we can keep plastic bags out of the landfill because they usually end up the in waterways and in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the ocean,” said Kindergarten teacher, Melissa Benner. “Students learn the importance of bringing the bags in as we do lessons on how terrible the bags are for the environment and wildlife.”

Since the fall of 2008, elementary schools in Manitoba have been taking part in the program and have turned over 9-million plastic bags for recycling into free Frisbees, birdhouses, planter boxes, bird feeders and benches for their respective schools. Last year, Roland School turned in over 5,000 bags, receiving a brand new bench for their hard work.

“Right now I have a mountain (of bags) in my kindergarten class right now and the enviro club has to come and count them all,” said Benner. “People don’t realize how far a bag can travel through our small streams and rivers, even if a bag breaks down it will then be in the water and it really can affect the animals and the environment.”

The goal of this Bag Up Manitoba is to help students realize they can do more to reduce their waste and consider reusing, recycling and remanufacturing options in the future. The Bag Up program has become a staple for students and their families, as people are starting to save their bags throughout the year just to turn them over in October.

“The community really supports it, people hold onto their bags and then drop them off for us through the month,” added Benner.

The program wraps up October 31.