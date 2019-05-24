STRIVE Program reigniting passion for learning

Elm Creek School’s new pilot program dedicated to project-based learning is coming close to wrapping up as students involved in the STRIVE Program showcased the projects they had been working on throughout the 2018-19 school year.

STRIVE is an acronym for Self Taught Real-world Independent Valuable Experience and is a first for high school students (Grade 9-12) at Elm Creek School. STRIVE is a multi-disciplinary, student-centered project-based learning environment where students earn credits while pursuing an individualized area of interest.

The program will equip our high school students in becoming successful, contributing citizens in the 21st century through collaborative, hands-on and real-world application learning! Further information about our STRIVE program can be found at https://sites.google.com/g.prsdmb.ca/strive.

The STRIVE Exhibition will include more than 20 unique projects which our students are excited to share with visitors to this event!

“Inquiry-based education is starting to become more mainstream every year and it’s really gaining momentum,” said Mark Findlay, guidance counselor and STRIVE Advisor. “The level of student engagement goes way up when we’ve looked at other schools. A kid is more engaged when it is something that they’re interested or passionate about so they go deeper with their learning, which in turn, increases brain capacity.”

In Elm Creek traditionally students were bussed into Carman for industrial arts and vocational programming, but thanks to a cut in funding, the option was no longer viable in the school division. Teachers at the school then began looking at programming that would allow kids to get into areas that they are passionate about or interested in. Things young adults would probably gravitate toward and STRIVE allows the school to take it that interest into greater depth while awarding school credits for students’ work.

“The students come in and we do an interview for an hour or two to help them identify their passions and interests that they’re excited about,” said Findlay. “From there, we plan out a project related to that passion and look at the Manitoba education curriculum and help them identify what course or courses they can meet the outcomes for while completing a project. So it’s totally driven by the students from the beginning to the end of the project.”

Right now the project is offered to students in Grades 9 through 12 at the school. Teens make sure to meet the curriculum outcomes while working on their projects, which is open as to how it is completed.

“We require they hit around 100-110 hours of work, which is sort of the provincial norm for that, but what we see is students end up going above and beyond that,” added Findlay. “Kids have hundreds and hundreds of hours put into their project.”

One student, in particular, started rebuilding his Chevy pickup truck this year.

“He rebuilt the engine, rebuilt the transmission, rebuilt the differential, and it’s running and driving now,” said Findlay. “He has put in hundreds of hours and has attained two credits for his work on the truck. He had this passion and interest in mechanics before but he didn’t know how to go about the project.”

Findlay is a journeyman diesel mechanic and was able to offer some insight into Grade 12 student Kelby Drury’s projects.

“I was able to help with certain pieces along the way,” he added. “We sourced tools through mentors in the community that owned shops, manuals and guidance from them as well. It really became a community program, started as a school program and became a community program. We’re so appreciative of everyone’s support and willingness to step up and help out the kids.”

Students have about 30 minutes a day of allotted class time to get some work done on their selected projects for the STRIVE program. They will use the time to update websites, blogs, social media post and email a teacher advisor with an update of how things are going and what was achieved the night before.

“We’re here to give them the supports to get them off the ground and support them through the process, but we really refer it back to them if they come upon problems like how can you solve this problem, we want them to figure it out as they go but we’ll step in and help out where we can,” admitted Findlay

He adds, a new program like STRIVE could not survive, let alone get off the ground, without incredible community support and involvement.

“I think the nice piece I’ve heard from mentors and supporters is that it’s nice to get to know the students a little bit better and also just a chance for them to give back, which is a big part of developing a strong community,” added Findlay. “You see these relationships starting between some of these business owners and the students and it’s exciting.”

Students have an opportunity to snag a total of four credits through their high school career. The school hopes to include Grades 7 and 8 students in the future as well.

STRIVE model a first

STRIVE didn’t come together overnight, once the industrial arts/vocational program was cut, teachers began brainstorming and searching for a model that might work.

“We modelled it partly off MET school in Winnipeg,” said Findlay. “That is a total project-based learning curriculum. Students come in and do everything except for chemistry and pre-calc. Everything else is done through project-based learning.”

A couple of Elm Creek School staff members then went into the city for a few days where they took in a conference immersed with staff and students from the Seven Oaks School Division.

“We got a real feel for what it is and what it is about,” he said. “The big piece was as teachers we need to check our ego at the door and realize we’re here for what’s best for the students and this process is all student-centered. Students are front and center and are leading the learning, we’re just there to support them and assess them as we go.”

Staff then had to make the program a fit for Elm Creek School.

“With our student population and the dynamics of the school we ended up going with something with a small amount of time spent working in a school where students can stay current with their daily goals and problem-solving related to the project,” added Findlay.

Findlay could see the STRIVE program becoming a bigger part of Elm Creek School’s curriculum in the future. With 26 or 27 students enrolled next year, it is only expected to grow.

“You’re seeing these students become themselves and they’re creating their own identities while figuring out who they are. We can identify a student’s natural giftedness as to what their strengths are we can really encourage it and promote it,” he proclaimed. “We can build that solid identity and a bigger sense of purpose for where they can go after high school, it just brings another energy to their life.”

Some students will carry projects over as they into the next year depending on what project they have chosen. A project can be worth a total of four credits.

Already paying off

Sisters Taylor (Grade 11) and Harleigh (Grade 9) Carlson decided to partner up for their STRIVE learning project MELD, or Mobile Educational Livestock Display, and are already ahead of schedule as the duo has brought in some cash for their services.

“This month we were at a school in Winnipeg and we brought five cows, two sheep, two goats, and two pigs to the school,” explained Taylor Carlson. “It was really exciting. We talked to 200 students and got to share our story. We do charge because of the feed and gas and stuff like that.”

Harleigh Carlson explains MELD is meant to bring people closer to their food.

“We take it around to schools and fairs across southern Manitoba to teach people about where their food comes from,” said Harleigh. “We have cattle, pigs, sheep and goats that we care for and teach people about.”

Both were excited to become a part of the STRIVE program when hearing about its inception.

“I think STRIVE is a great program,” admitted Taylor. “We picked something that was actually important to us, something we use every day in our lives, and we can get a school credit for it which is great. A lot of students are doing things that they are already interested in and excited about and to get that credit is great. Students have worked really hard on their projects because they really care about what they’re doing.”

Harleigh explains the pair has received a lot of help from their father along the way but both have put an incredible amount of time in with the animals, research, scheduling and budgeting.

“I find it is teaching me hard work and organizing skills,” she added. “It’s really helping me with things like dates and scheduling, where we’re going, just things like that.”

Both agree if you are going to join the STRIVE program you should give it your all and pick something you enjoy and are passionate about.

Personal project adds to graduation

Kelby Drury will be dawning a gown and cap at the end of the school year and didn’t know if he’d be joining the STRIVE program at the end of Grade 11 but has since become enthusiastic about the initiative.

“I started a motor swap on a Dodge and I could do that at a coworker’s house and at that time I was just tinkering on my truck, a hand me down that was a little rough, but I didn’t think the STRIVE program was worth it because I was already doing it basically,” he explained. “Then I realized I needed way more resources than I had, so I started playing around with the idea of joining because I could get some of those resources through the school, plus I had a lot of free time on my schedule.”

A lot of Drury’s work for the program has been finding parts through correspondences over the phone and online.

“I’ve been double checking parts, RSVP’ing for pickup, dates, confirmations and things like that,” he said. “I also took Athletics as I had a general interest in fitness and nutrition and their related subfields. In Grades 9 through 11 I started working out more and more and once I got onto the STRIVE program I was able to start actually researching both of those in the time I had.”

Drury continued to exercise with small workouts through the week along with some paired cardio.

He’s hoping to be finished with his truck in the near future, and credits the STRIVE program for a lot of his success so far.

Curiosity credits

Grade 11 student Larissa Braun wouldn’t consider herself a meat enthusiast but has since gained a new respect for our food after she joined STRIVE and began researching alternative meat sources.

“There were a couple of different topics I was thinking about but rabbit meat or alternative meats really grasped my interest,” she said. “Back in the day, it was whatever came into the yard now everyone is raised on pork, chicken, and beef, which is what I eat, but I started getting curious about other forms and rabbits were the easiest raise so I went that way.”

Bruan started with looking into cages and supplies to set herself with a couple of furry food sources. She then started diving into different rabbits, what prices they were and which breed may have more meat as compared to other breeds.

“Quite a bit goes into it actually because you have to feed them, clean the cage a few times a week, and I just have two so if it was a big operation it would be really hard,” admitted Bruan. “My dad has been the biggest influence and help, he was raised like that, eating the food he caught or killed. I really am thankful for his support.”

Braun feels the program is amazing for students and the community and is excited for another year.

“We’re doing stuff we’re interested in, instead of just the regular math and sciences that you get told you have to learn every year. The other students seem to really be enjoying it as well.”

A belief in passion

It can be tough to follow a passion you truly believe in, especially in high school, but that’s exactly what Grade 11 student Jessica Janzen is doing as she’s putting everything she can into her indigenous artwork.

“I actually think this was a great idea, kids can imagine what they want to do and then find the time to work on something they want to do for the rest of their life,” she said. “I am an artist and I wanted to focus on indigenous art. I started finding indigenous artists across Canada, and I have a couple of artists on my computer and both are amazing at what they do.”

Janzen then started to research artists and artwork from across Canada and started putting things together for herself.

“I draw whatever I feel like drawing. I like wolves and I enjoy doing some animation,” added Janzen. “I plan to go to art school and get a degree in arts and then hopefully pass my talents down to my kids. People shouldn’t be scared of drawing or painting. It always starts with a dot or a line and see where that takes you.”

Janzen has some advice for students thinking about joining the STRIVE program.

“Don’t be afraid of what people think,” she said. “People always worry about that, my arts not good enough, I just want to quit, and when I did that it didn’t work so I just turned it around and started working harder on my passions.”