Storefront improvement program returns

Carman Dufferin Economic Development is continuing its partnership program to assist business owners in updating or enhancing their storefronts with projects including building facelifts/upgrading, new signage that reflects a community theme and landscaping enhancements.

Program Eligibility Criteria

– The project applicant must be a non-profit community organization, small business or cooperative.

– The project must be located in a public place within the “main street” area.

– The project must be an aesthetic improvement to a storefront.

Carman Dufferin Economic Development will provide funding to projects that follow a theme of aesthetic improvements to storefronts. Carman Dufferin Economic Development is proposing to provide applicant businesses with up to $500 as a matching grant but up to $200 in matching funds would be available for projects that include non-permanent features such as flowers.

Please note businesses are not limited to the project costs, however, the maximum contribution from Carman Dufferin Economic Development is a maximum of $500. The applicant will be required to complete the project and then submit receipts for reimbursement of the grant amount.

Carman Dufferin Economic Development has budgeted funds to accommodate a limited number of applicants. Those interested in participating in this partnership opportunity can fill out an application located at https://www.carmanmanitoba.ca/2020/01/17/storefront-improvement-program/ and return it to the Director of Economic Development by March 17, 2020.

Because there is a limited budget for this partnership, applications will be approved on a first-come, first-serve basis. Projects may not be started until funding approval has been received from the Economic Development Office; therefore, approved projects will be initiated in the spring/summer of 2020 and must be completed by December 15, 2020.

If you would like to discuss this program or other opportunities for business development, please do not hesitate to call 204-745-2675 or email tyler@townofcarman.com