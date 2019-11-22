Stay and Play Gala brings Vegas games to Elm Creek

Casino night was the theme at this year’s Elm Creek Stay and Play Gala and over 100 people took part in the celebration in hopes of raising funds for a new space in the coming years.

“It was a great casino night,” said Jeannine Inman, Acting Director at Elm Creek Stay and Play. “I think it turned out really good. A lot of people were out on the tables trading in their money they won for silent auction tickets to win prizes. I think it went well with around 110 people that stopped in to have some fun.”

One grand prize offered was a Pitboss grill donated by the Elm Creek Co-op. Other prizes included an Apple watch which was donated by community members, some stuff from the Carman Florist and Cargill as well.

“So far we have raised $160,000 for a new building/space, and we’re hoping to raise $500,000,” she explained. “An architect has drawn up plans for us in Elm Creek. Currently, the Day Care only has 16 space and we have 36 children right now attending, so have fun trying to get 36 children into the 16 spaces we have.”

She adds there are also 21 nursery school students attending the program with a space of 20, and 30 families on the waitlist to get in.

“We’ve been on this for a few years now, and I’ve only been here for two years, but the past two years we’ve gotten an architect involved and plans drawn up for what we’re looking at which is exciting for the centre.”

The Elm Creek Stay and Play Centre also released some community calendars which are available now.

“The town is growing, more families are coming here and the school is growing too, and we’re inside the school,” she added. “At some point, they might need the rooms we’re using so we really want to get ourselves set up in a new spot in Elm Creek.”