People gathered in St. Claude Saturday for the annual St. Claude Celebration which features children’s entertainment, a softball tournament for all ages and a demolition derby to finish the night.

“We always have it on the first week of June and it’s put on by a hard-working committee every year,” said committee member Albert Phillipot. “Most of the things we had this year are standard but this year we did add a show and shine. Cars came out from all over to show off, vintage cars and newer models were both there. It was a nice addition to the show.”

The St. Claude Celebration offered several games for children to have some fun while at the park. There was also a petting zoo for children to spend some time with animals found around the farm. The money charged for entrance to the demolition derby all goes back to the committee in hopes of recouping any costs of the event.

“Most of the time it’s the committee and volunteers putting the event on and trying to encourage the community to get involved,” he said. “All of the stuff for the kids was through volunteers or donated time to the event. Each year we try to basically have something different so that encourages people to come to the event.”

Phillipot felt the day was a complete success despite the strong winds, which may have kept a few people home for the afternoon. He’s thankful for all the hard work the committee put into the celebration and thanks to all the volunteers who helped out.