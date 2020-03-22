Southern Health Acute Care facilities, no access for visitors
Acute Care facilities in Southern Health-Santé Sud’s region will no longer allow visitors at this time to reduce the health risk of COVID-19 in our communities.
Exceptions MAY be made for ONE visitor at a time for the following areas once you have been screened at the entrance.
- Emergency Departments
- Cancer Care Programs
- Maternity
- Pediatrics – ONE parent or guardian may visit at a time
Exceptions MAY also be made for compassionate reasons or end of life on a case-by-case basis once you have been screened at the entrance.
The following individuals should NOT visit any health care facilities. Those who have:
- Returned from international travel in the last 14 days
- Had close contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case
- Had close contact with someone being tested for COVID-19 at this time
- Been instructed to self-isolate or self-monitor for 14 days
- Cold or flu-like symptoms (cough, runny nose, sore throat, weakness or headache).
Thank you for your understanding and support in taking these important steps for protecting the health and wellbeing of the people in our communities.
