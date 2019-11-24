Sonatrice Singers set for December 1 at Carman United Church

It’s that time of year when we start to think about preparations for Christmas and the holiday season and the Sonatrice Singers are once again sponsoring a “beginning of the festive season” concert, Sunday, December 1, at the Carman United Church with all proceeds planned to go to the Carman and District Christmas Cheer Board.

Several local musicians and choirs, as well as some musicians from afar, are preparing selections to perform at this annual event. The donations collected at this concert go towards purchasing turkeys, ice cream and other necessary items to round out a full Christmas dinner for each Cheer Board hamper recipient. As well, every person in the family receives a gift, including mitts and toques. Depending on the size of the family, the hamper contains between $100 to $150 worth of food and gifts.

According to the Cheer Board president, Deana Hendricks, the number of hampers has increased almost every year over the time she has been volunteering. The Board expects to fill 175 hampers this year, up from 166 last year. The schools in Carman, Roland, Elm Creek and St Claude have all created programs to help collect food.

St. Claude school is raising funds to purchase all of the eggs, while Elm Creek school is collecting cereal for every hamper. Roland and Carman Schools have food drives such as a “tin for the bin”.

“It’s important that the kids understand that issues of food are local and by collecting food for hampers, it’s kids helping kids.” Deana Hendricks. “This creates a feeling of empathy for others. The recipients feel loved and also feel a part of the community.”

The dates for packing of the hampers at the Community Hall are Monday and Tuesday, December 16th and 17th while deliveries start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18th. Watch for more information as these dates get closer.

So why not come out and enjoy an entertaining afternoon of music on Sunday, December 1st at 2 p.m. in the Carman United Church. It’s a great way to get into the holiday mood while helping those in need.