Snow expected in southern Manitoba

Snow and blowing snow are expected across much of southern Manitoba Sunday.

An approaching low-pressure system will spread an area of moderate to heavy snow across portions of western Manitoba on Sunday, with snowfall amounts of 10-15 cm expected. It’s expected some areas could see as much as 10 cm of the white stuff. Wind gusts are already over 40 kilometres an hour and are expected to maintain speeds throughout most of Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, snow will push into the province Sunday and will intensify Sunday morning before tapering off in the evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.