Snoflies Derby draws over 100 riders

It was one of the largest groups to hit the Snoflies Snowmobile Club’s trails as the group’s annual Poker Derby drew over 100 riders turn out to join in on the 120-kilometre ride around the region.

“The Temperature wasn’t bad, the sun was out and we had 115 snowmobiles come out for the ride and it was one of the best we’ve ever had,” said Snoflies President, Matt Lemky. “The trails held up really well considering the number of sleds we had going over them. There was a lot of snow everywhere and people really had a lot of fun playing in the powder near Roseisle.”

The yearly Poker Derby free ride weekend made stops in St. Claude, Elm Creek, Roseisle, and Roland – an optional stop that includes a bonus in the derby. Funds raised are going to help out the club, along with another group who plays a big role in the safety of riders around the province.

“We’re going to donate a portion of any money we raise to STARS Air Ambulance,” said Lemky, as STARS could be the difference between life and death for an injured rider. “The rest will go back to the club for daily operational funding of things like fuel, groomer maintenance and making sure the trails stay in amazing shape for the future years.”

Riders were adamant the whole day was a blast. Lemky says people continued to mention how good the trails were and what a great day it was.

“People like when there’s a chance to win some money or take home a great prize and they were happy to support us,” adds Lemky. “There was food along the way and some people even stopped in at McGee’s for dinner after the event was complete.”

Prizes included Jets tickets, a new chainsaw, FXR gift cards, a Kitchen Aid Mixer, The Keg Steakhouse gift cards, a full Mikita toolset and lots more. Scott Bickford took home first prize worth $1,500 cash, Scott Robertson was second and won $1,000, and Travis Klassen was third and took home $500.

“There isn’t much time left to get our riding and it won’t be long until we can’t ride the trails anymore and the snow will be gone,” he explains. “so if you can get out for a ride, do so soon.”

The Snoflies next general meeting is March 4 at 7 p.m. at the Snoflies Warmup Shelter south of Graysville.