Slow increase in COVID-19 numbers continues

Public health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 was identified as of 9:30 a.m. Monday morning to bring the total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba to 272.

The data also shows seven individuals currently hospitalized, which includes two individuals in intensive care. There are 61 active cases and 205 individuals who have recovered from the virus and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at six.

377 laboratory tests were performed as of Sunday. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 23,543.

Manitobans are reminded that if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 and meet testing criteria, they can call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 for more information.

For up-to-date information on testing criteria and community screening sites, visit www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/locations.html. For more information and to access the online screening tool for COVID-19, visit www.manitoba.ca/covid19.

A comprehensive list of Manitoba government COVID-19 measures can be found at:

https://manitoba.ca/bg/2020/04/covid19.html.