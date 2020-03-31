Showing support for Carman's front-line workers

A true sign of a strong community bond.

Carman resident Chelsea Kozak loves to help people, and during a time of the pandemic, she wanted to help those that need their spirits lifted the most… The local front line workers.

Kozak was able to deliver 265 gift cards totaling $2,650 to workers around the community after reaching out for others looking to help out online. She purchased five $10 gift cards from 45 different small businesses in Carman.

“I really felt hopeless sitting at home, which is what we’re supposed to be doing, but I wanted to do something to get some smiles on the faces of our frontline workers,” explained Kozak. “A lot of people started e-transferring money, some left money in their mailboxes for me and I went around picking it all up, and then I contacted local businesses around town to purchase gift cards.”

Of course, even persuading businesses to give Kozak their service proved difficult. Not because they didn’t want the business, but because they wanted to help as well.

“Of course, the businesses wanted to donate the gift cards to the cause,” laughed Kozak. “That wasn’t the point, though, it was to help those businesses who always help us when we need it, and the frontline workers who are working crazy shifts right now.”

Businesses would leave gift cards on the door or just outside the store for Kozak when she would notify them of her arrival. In the end, she was able to donate 220 gift cards to the hospital staff, 15 to Visions of Independence, 8 to the delivery drivers at Carman Co-op, 14 to the Town and Water Plant employees and 8 to the pharmacists and delivery staff at the pharmacies.

“We had so many different places suggested to drop off the gift cards to that we had to just put them all into a hat and choose a few at random,” added Kozak. “We wanted to help everyone but obviously you can’t.”